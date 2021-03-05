FOX TOWNSHIP - Elk County Riders, an on/off road outdoor recreation club, recently proposed creating an ATV trailhead in Fox Township.
Cheryl Ruffner, treasurer of Elk County Riders, proposed utilizing a portion of township-owned property situated along Boone Mountain Road as a trailhead to the Fox Township Supervisors during their recent monthly meeting. Ruffner said the group would conduct any work needed such as laying down gravel, etc.
The trail head area would provide parking for participants to park their trailers and unload their ATVs. Jay Township has offered the group use of an area of land for a trailhead in the vicinity of the township municipal building.
The Fox Twp. supervisors said they will review the request from the organization.
A second aspect of the project is a proposed bridge crossing area in Jay Township which would connect Fox, Jay, and Benezette townships and cut off about 20 miles.