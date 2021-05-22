No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elk County on Saturday. To date, the county has reported 2,854 total cases of the virus.
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County Saturday
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County Saturday
- Penn State DuBois wins USCAA Small College World Series
- Gebauer named new ambulance station manager
- Schlimm to graduate from West Point
- Tree planting ceremony honors those impacted by COVID-19
- Light the Night honors, remembers those impacted by cancer
- PHH to debut Johnson & Johnson vaccine in St. Marys
- School board approves various personnel items
Popular Content
Articles
- Schlimm to graduate from West Point
- Penn State DuBois wins USCAA Small College World Series
- Gebauer named new ambulance station manager
- SMA track and field squads compete at D9-AAA championship
- Clean Up Day returns to St. Marys
- Elk County Varsity Track and Field Meet held
- Tree planting ceremony honors those impacted by COVID-19
- PHH to debut Johnson & Johnson vaccine in St. Marys
- Elk County Coroner releases information on Ridgway train versus pedestrian accident
- Light the Night honors, remembers those impacted by cancer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.