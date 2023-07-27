North Central submits over $4 million in grant requests to ARC

The North Central Board met for a hybrid meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters on Ridgmont Drive in Ridgway.

 Photo by Brian D. Stockman

RIDGWAY - The North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) met for their monthly meeting which involved over $4 million in grant requests to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

North Central serves as the Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) for the six-county region comprised of Elk, McKean, Potter, Clearfield, Cameron, and Jefferson counties. As the LEDO, North Central assists local governments in compiling and applying for economic assistance for various projects throughout the year and with the August deadline fast approaching, the North Central Board gave final approval to submit six projects to the ARC on Wednesday.

