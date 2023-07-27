North Central submits over $4 million in grant requests to ARC

RIDGWAY - The North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) met for their monthly meeting which involved over $4 million in grant requests to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
North Central serves as the Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) for the six-county region comprised of Elk, McKean, Potter, Clearfield, Cameron, and Jefferson counties. As the LEDO, North Central assists local governments in compiling and applying for economic assistance for various projects throughout the year and with the August deadline fast approaching, the North Central Board gave final approval to submit six projects to the ARC on Wednesday.
Elk County Dickinson Center Inc.- St Marys Building Project ARC Request - $750,000. Total project cost is $7,857,679.
This project will construct a new 12,000 gross square feet, two-story building in the heart of downtown St. Marys. The facility will house the Dickinson Center's program offices, meeting spaces, and support areas to serve the residents of Elk and Cameron Counties. The new facility will consolidate programs that are spread throughout the City of St. Marys. These programs include Children's Prevention Services, Parents as Teachers Center, Crossroads Outpatient Therapy, Signs of Suicide program (coordinated with the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs), and community-based programs. Over the past three years, Dickinson Center has acquired five blighted properties on six parcels of land and demolished the buildings. Hazmat mitigation and a geotechnical study have been completed. The schematic design is nearing completion, and the anticipated project period of performance for the construction project is expected to begin in January 2024, with completion projected for April 2025.