North Central to host Electric Vehicle Charging Station Partnership meeting

RIDGWAY – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) will host a free electric vehicle (EV) event, "Driving Forward: EV Charging Station Partnership," on September 27, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 1400 Leonard Street, Clearfield, PA.
This informative event will feature presentations on EV charging basics, existing infrastructure in the region, and funding opportunities. Interactive discussions will be conducted to further evaluate gaps, opportunities, and challenges and to provide businesses a chance to interact with supporting organizations that can help plan and implement new charging infrastructure across the region.