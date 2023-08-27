Northwest breaks ground on new digital banking kiosk

WARREN – Northwest Bank region management announced that they will be constructing a new digital banking kiosk at 1081 Million Dollar Highway in front of Burke’s Ace Hardware in St. Marys.
“As traffic patterns have changed and businesses have grown outside of downtown, we wanted to add another convenient location to service our customers,” said Julie Marasco, SVP, Northwest PA Region president. “The new kiosk will feature two ways to bank – a 24/7 drive-up ATM where customers can access their accounts to withdraw cash, transfer funds, make deposits and more, and an advanced video teller machine (VTM) where they can connect live with a teller to answer questions and complete routine transactions, like cashing checks or making loan payments, just like in any branch.”