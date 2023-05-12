ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are resignations, a termination, transfers, hires for various programs and positions, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts and a leave of absence.
Transfers were approved for Ashley Kline, guidance counselor at Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools to Elementary Dean of Students, effective July 1. Samantha Zimmerman is being transferred from a special education teacher at St. Marys Area High School to a math teacher at the high school effective August 21.
Kali Grumley was hired as a speech and language pathologist at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, effective August 21. Grumley holds a bachelor of science degree from Ithaca College and a Master of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh. She is certified in speech and language impaired PK-12.