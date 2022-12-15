ZipLight flashlights created as promotional items for the Elk County Solid Waste Authority more than two decades ago were set to become recycled items themselves as they no longer worked. However, the insides were able to be swapped out with lighter inserts, and now the seven lighters are being chanced off by the Elk County Community Recycling Center as a fundraiser.
featured
Old flashlights transformed into lighters for recycling center giveaway
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Old flashlights transformed into lighters for recycling center giveaway
- Lady Dutch players recognized on Elementary Night
- Brock Barnett to continue academic, athletic careers at Lindenwood University
- ECCSS bands get into Christmas spirit
- SMASD closed for Thursday
- Holiday Lights at the Fair to brighten up Christmas season
- Local student overcomes learning disability to start his own business
- Lady Dutch win against Kane
Popular Content
Articles
- Flying Dutchmen edged by Ridgway Elkers
- Dutch wrestlers open season with win
- Crusaders win home opener
- Flying Dutchmen win in OT
- Roll out the barrel: Straub Brewery acquires original wooden beer barrel
- Pistner earns 400th career win as head coach of Lady Crusaders
- School board covers array of items during monthly meeting
- Reservations underway for Christmas Day Dinner
- Dutchmen win kickoff tournament team title
- Merry and bright lights on display at Fox Twp. Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How is your Christmas shopping going?
You voted: