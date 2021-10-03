The following article appeared on the front page of The Daily Press on Monday, Oct. 3, 1921.
Read first Mass in St. Marys Church yesterday
A momentous event in Catholic circles took place here yesterday when the Rev. Father Jerome Rupprecht, O.S.B., performed his first Holy Office as Priest by reading Holy Mass, and the occasion was marked with great pomp and ceremony. The weather was beautiful, and the bright, mild October sun saw such a sight that has been seldom seen here before.
The celebration began by the Reverend Celebrant, with his parents, brothers, and sisters, relatives, the Catholic Clergy, and societies, assembled at the Knights of St. George home on South St. Marys Street. At 9:30 they formed in line and marched to the St. Marys Church, the procession being arranged as follows:
St. Marys Band,
Knights of Columbus, Knights of St. George,
St. Joseph’s Society,
Knights of St. G. Cadets,
Alcolytes,
Priests,
Guard of Honor, (officers of the cadets)
Parents and family,
Relatives and friends
At the Gymnasium the cortege was joined by hundreds of school children, who fell in behind the Band and attended the procession to the Church.
Solemn High Mass began at 10:15 o’clock and the large church was filled to the doors by people who wished to attend. Prof Lion’s male choir, ably assisted by Lettan’s Orchestra, rendered Concone’s Mass in E flat. The Offertory used was Ave Maria, in Duetto, and choir, with flute obligato, written by the Rev. Father Lenoard Meyer, deceased, a former St. Marys boy. The music was of the highest order.
At Holy Mass the Rev. Father Jerome was the Celebrant: Father Gilbert Straub, Deacon; Father Cletus Crawford, Sub-Deacon; Father Charles, Presbyter Assitiens, and Fr. William Goetz, as yet unordained, Master of Ceremonies. Father Remigus and Father Boniface, both formerly stationed here, were in the Sanctuary.
A very able sermon was preached by the Rev. Father Boniface Writner, O.S.B., St. Boniface Church, Alleghany, Pa, and it made a very deep impression on all who heard it.
The church was beautifully decorated for the occasion, the Gold and White being much in evidence, while long streamers of evergreens were used as hangers.
The Reverend Celebrant had for his bridal impersonation his young sister, Miss Caroline Rupprecht and the flower girls were Miss Lavina Englehart and Miss Lioria Crawford, who looked very pretty in the innocence of their immature childhood, their white dresses adding color to the scene.
After the services the procession again formed and returned to the Knights of St. George home, where a reception was given in the newly ordained Priest’s honor. The beautiful home was tastefully decorated in Gold and Green the St. Vincent College colors, with a scattering of the Papal and National colors, and flowers in profusion.
At 12:30 the guests, of which there were fully two hundred, sat down to a dinner arranged and served under the capable direction of Mrs. Lina Schaut, assisted by members of the Ladies Aid of the St. Marys Church. The menu was as follows: fruit cocktail, noodle soup, saltines, olives, pickles, celery, roast chicken, baked ham, mashed rosed potatoes, scalloped corn, glazed sweet potatoes, asparagus, buttered rolls, pear salad, cheese wafers, ice cream, cake, coffee, mints, nuts, coffee.
After the meal the time was spent in a most pleasant manner. The St. Marys Band furnished music throughout the afternoon, and the time sped all too quickly for those present.
At 5:30 supper was served, the following being the menu: fried whole potatoes, sliced veal, sliced smoked ham, tomatoes, slaw, pickles, olives, celery, sandwiches, ice cream, coffee.
After supper was over a large number again escorted Father Jerome to the Church where he chanted Vespers, and gave Benediction, thus concluding in a worthy manner his first day of active Priesthood.
Father Jerome is the second son of Mr. and Mrs. George Rupprecht, of Maple Street. He was born here on May 3, 1892, and received his primary education in the St. Marys Parochial schools.
When he was thirteen years of age he entered St. Vincent’s Scholasticate, where he passed honorably in all his classes.
His time for Ordination was to have been next June, but so adept did he prove in all his studies, and such bright promises did he give for the future, that he was chosen to go to Rome and to further pursue his studies.
He will remain here a week, and leaves next Monday for New York City, from where he will sail for the Holy City on the 15th of this month.
Father Jerome is possessed of a high character, and will make a shining acquisition to the Priests of the Order of St. Benedict. We predict for him only the greatest of success in his chosen station of life.