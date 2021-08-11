KERSEY – A large crowd was in attendance on Tuesday evening as the 47th annual Elk County Fair kicked off with an opening ceremony during which the 2021 fair court was named.
The ceremony was emceed by Jeff Buchheit of The River 98.9 radio station who offered a warm welcome back to the event after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next the national anthem was performed by four St. Marys Area High School students. Fr. Ross Miceli of St. Boniface Parish offered an opening and closing prayer as well.
“It’s great to see everyone out here this year,” noted Elk County Fair President Jeremy Dorsey who acknowledged the invaluable help provided by members of the fair board and fair volunteers.
Various local and county officials were seated onstage and introduced as some gave a brief statement about the fair, including all three Elk County Commissioners including
Matt Quesenberry, Joe Daghir and Fritz Lecker. Fox Township Supervisor Dave Mattiuz was also in attendance as well as fair queens from Cameron County and Clearfield County.