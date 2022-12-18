ST. MARYS - Thousands of volunteers contribute to Operation Christmas Child each year which provides items to unprivileged children around the world, most of whom reside in third-world countries.
A project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, donors fill shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need as they have been doing for more than two decades.
Over the past few years Ted and Cora Kline have worked as drop-off team leaders at Faith Baptist Church located on West Creek Road in St. Marys. This has been the only church in Elk County collecting donations for the program, although the First Baptist Church in Johnsonburg has also dropped off boxes to the West Creek Road church in the past. After the collection concludes, the boxes donated locally are delivered to Warren then sent to a processing center in North Carolina, which is one of eight processing centers located across the U.S.