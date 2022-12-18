Operation Christmas Child

ST. MARYS - Thousands of volunteers contribute to Operation Christmas Child each year which provides items to unprivileged children around the world, most of whom reside in third-world countries. 

A project of Samaritan’s Purse,  an international relief organization, donors fill shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need as they have been doing for more than two decades.

Tags

Recommended for you