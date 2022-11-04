A limited edition ornament created by Krista Meholic of Krista Meholic Pottery will be sold beginning Saturday, with proceeds benefitting the Elk County Humane Society. The ornaments will be available at the Humane Society's booth at the SMAHS Holiday Bazaar.
Ornament sales to benefit Elk County Humane Society
