breaking
Out of control forest fire burns in Benezette Township
-
- Updated
- Comments
As of Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., fire crews from throughout the region battle a large forest fire in Benezette Township. The fire was initially reported at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Winslow Hill in when the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department responded. Since then 14 fire departments along with Elkland Search and Rescue, DCNR and EMS units have also been dispatched to the blaze.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- SMA's Liv Eckels signs letter of intent
- Out of control forest fire burns in Benezette Township
- Red wave sweeps Elk County: Voters show strong support for Republican candidates
- Elk County Election Office reports smooth process on Election Day
- ECC students showcase art skills in “Paint the Plow” project
- Holiday Bazaar draws large crowd
- SMAHS to resume annual Veterans Day ceremony
- Fox Twp. continues pursuing pedestrian crosswalk project
Popular Content
Articles
- Out of control forest fire burns in Benezette Township
- Red wave sweeps Elk County: Voters show strong support for Republican candidates
- Dutchmen advance to D9-AAA title game
- Lady Crusaders swept by Oswayo Valley
- Walking Club starts today at St. Marys Area High School
- Ornament sales to benefit Elk County Humane Society
- Fr. Kevin Holland installed as new pastor at St. Boniface
- New pastor installed at St. Mary's Parish
- City looking to restructure, replace Playland
- Crusaders come up short
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.