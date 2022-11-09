Benezette forest fire
Photo submitted
As of Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., fire crews from throughout the region battle a large forest fire in Benezette Township. The fire was initially reported at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Winslow Hill in when the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department responded. Since then 14 fire departments along with Elkland Search and Rescue, DCNR and EMS units have also been dispatched to the blaze.
 

