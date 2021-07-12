ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth was recently presented with a congressional commendation by Congressman Glenn GT Thompson (R-5) in lieu of his retirement in August.
The presentation took place at Thompson’s Bellefonte office with Brooklyn, the SMASD therapy dog, who resides with Toth, also in attendance.
“I am deeply humbled to be recognized by Congressman Thompson for achievements during my career. The recognition is one that I will always cherish,” Toth said.
Thompson congratulated Toth on his 38 years of service in the field of education and to the school district that he has served.
“Your long-running career as an educator and administrator has positively influenced countless individuals over many years,” stated Thompson in the letter accompanying the commendation.