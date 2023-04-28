Seasoned chainsaw artist Brian Sprague of Venango has been a frequent participant in the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous. This year is no different as Sprague continually looks forward to attending the event.
Sprague, 64, enjoys carving all things and especially enjoys a challenge. Recently he has been creating more furniture due to its function and practicality.
“A piece of art is great for the mind, a piece of art you can sit on or eat off from, is great for the mind and body,” Sprague said.
At this year’s Rendezvous, Sprague plans to display some of his tables made from live edge slabs which incorporate re-purposed items. Also included in his display are examples of some his metal work and forging.
Sprague noted the most interesting piece he has carved is hard to nail down as each project is unique. Among his most challenging pieces have been characters from JRR Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring” and a collage of Winnie the Pooh characters.
As far as competitions, Sprague has only participated in two of them in his life, one each in Oregon and England. He explains that he competes against himself in trying to do better with each piece.
“I got into carving because I enjoy it. Sometimes competition takes the joy out of things,” Sprague noted.