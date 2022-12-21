Pennsylvania was found in the number two spot in a recent study as states most likely to experience residential burglaries during the holiday season as compared to any other time of the year.
According to Miranda Marcuit, Chief Data Analyst with Porch.com, who conducted the study, residential holiday burglaries jump by about 40% in December as compared to other months of the year.
Pennsylvania State Trooper, Bruce Morris with Troop C, which represents the McKean, Elk, Forest, Clarion, Jefferson, and Clearfield Counties, said while most residential burglaries will happen in more metropolitan areas of the state, residents of our rural area should also be cautious at this time of year.
