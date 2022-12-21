PA is number two in the country for residential burglaries during the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of year for burglars. Local law enforcement says to stay vigilant during the holidays and ensure your home is secure when you leave it.

Pennsylvania was found in the number two spot in a recent study as states most likely to experience residential burglaries during the holiday season as compared to any other time of the year.

According to Miranda Marcuit, Chief Data Analyst with Porch.com, who conducted the study, residential holiday burglaries jump by about 40% in December as compared to other months of the year.  

