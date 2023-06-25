Palumbo Foundation presents grants to numerous local entities

ST. MARYS - Recently board trustees of the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust presented grants to numerous local organizations, service providers, schools, and more.
Nearly $640,000 was recently awarded as part of 11 grants to St. Marys area entities. This year’s recipients and their grant amount included: Penn Highlands Elk, $200,000, for new operating room equipment; Dickinson Center, Inc. $200,000 for their downtown building project; Dickinson’s Signs of Suicide (SOS program, $95,000; Elk County Catholic School System, $120,000 for financial and tuition support; St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway, $7,950, for teachers to attend a national conference; Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, $85,080, for building renovations; CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical Sexual Emotional Abuse), $50,000; Catholic Charities, $11,500 for its Pregnancy and Parenting Program and its Toddler Program; Guardian Angel Center, based in Kersey, $35,000, for program support in supplementing clothing needs of infants, toddlers and children whose families struggle financially; Holy Rosary Parish in Johnsonburg, $25,000; and the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway, $10,000, for capital building improvements.