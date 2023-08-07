Palumbo Trust presents donation in honor of Fleming

ST. MARYS - The Dickinson Center, Inc., downtown St. Marys building project is one step closer to its fundraising goal as they recently received a significant donation from The Palumbo Charitable Trust.
The trust presented the $10,000 donation to DCI in memory of Donald Fleming who served as a Palumbo trustee for many years and helped bring significant dollars back to the St. Marys area for non-profit entities.
“This grant honors Don’s commitment to charitable work, community leadership, business development, and mentorship as evidenced by his actions over the past 70 years,” said Robert Ordiway, Palumbo Charitable Trust vice-chairman.
Fleming was a Korean War hero receiving the Silver Star for Valor and a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Upon returning home, he built several successful businesses and contributed to St. Marys through his involvement with non-profits entities including the Boys Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, Catholic education, the St. Marys Area United Way and the Palumbo Charitable Trust.