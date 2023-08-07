Palumbo Trust presents donation in honor of Fleming

Shown from left to right are Tana Smith, director of institutional advancement for Journey Health, Heidi Thomas, CFO of Journey Health System, Jim Prosper, Dickinson Center, Inc. executive director, Elaine Fleming, wife of the late Don’s Fleming, JoAnne Ryan, Palumbo Charitable Trust secretary and Robert Ordiway, Palumbo Charitable Trust vice-chairman.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The Dickinson Center, Inc., downtown St. Marys building project is one step closer to its fundraising goal as they recently received a significant donation from The Palumbo Charitable Trust.

The trust presented the $10,000 donation to DCI in memory of Donald Fleming who served as a Palumbo trustee for many years and helped bring significant dollars back to the St. Marys area for non-profit entities. 

