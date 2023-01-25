ST. MARYS - Business is booming for Elk County’s newest dog grooming business, Pampered Pooch Parlor located at 143 Siecker Road in St. Marys.
Co-owners Alexis Lowe and Isabel Ginther are drawing on their combined five years of experience in the field to provide a variety of dog grooming services. The groomers offer full service grooms including a bath, blow dry and cut as well as walk-in appointments for nail trims, gland care, ear cleaning and even tooth brushing.
The business is accepting new clients, adding to their already existing 200 clients, a majority of which schedule appointments every 6-8 weeks with some more frequently on a monthly basis. The pooch parlor is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The small shop allows the groomers to offer a more personalized dog grooming experience. They pride themselves on getting to know the personality of each of their canine clients of all ages, from puppies to 16-year old doggos, and all sizes, from 4 lbs. to 175 lbs.
“We really enjoy making a connection with our clients and their dogs and hearing about their lives,” Lowe said. “It’s nice to know we are appreciated and what we do matters.”