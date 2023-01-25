ST. MARYS - Business is booming for Elk County’s newest dog grooming business, Pampered Pooch Parlor located at 143 Siecker Road in St. Marys.

Co-owners Alexis Lowe and Isabel Ginther are drawing on their combined five years of experience in the field to provide a variety of dog grooming services. The groomers offer full service grooms including a bath, blow dry and cut as well as walk-in appointments for nail trims, gland care, ear cleaning and even tooth brushing.

