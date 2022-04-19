The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department will be holding an open house at the Memorial Park Clubhouse on Thursday, April 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. in an effort to gather input from community members on the city's comprehensive parks, recreation and open space plan.
