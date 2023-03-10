Parks and Rec recognize park sponsorship program donors

ST. MARYS - On Thursday, numerous representatives from local businesses and organizations were recognized for their contributions to the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Program during a group photo at Benzinger Park.
The most recent portion of the initiative ran from October 2022 to January 31, 2023. Funding from the program has helped fund specific recreational programs including National Night Out, the Haunted Forest, day camps, mini camps, Tiny Tots, Movies in the Park, Playland rehabilitation project, free swim events and much more.