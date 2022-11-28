The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department got into the holiday spirit by hosting a Light Up Night event at Downtown Event Park on Depot Street from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday ahead of the parade.
featured
Parks and Recreation Department gets into holiday spirit
-
- Updated
- Comments
