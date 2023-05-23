During this year’s South St. Marys Street Elementary School Olympics, newly appointed SMASD Assistant Superintendent and former SSMSE Principal Chrissy Kuhar passed the Olympic torch to new SSMSE Principal Pam Yeager during the school’s opening ceremony on Monday. Nine years ago Kuhar was passed the torch from former SSMSE Principal Bob Grumley, as shown below. Grumley was responsible for introducing the Olympics to the school
