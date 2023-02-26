Peaceful protests at St. Leo Church

Protestors on Saturday at St. Leo Parish who came out to support Beau Grove. 

 Brian D. Stockman

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the St. Leo Catholic Church in Ridgway on Saturday and Sunday to protest on behalf of former faith formation teacher and Parish Council Member Council member Beau Grove, who was reportedly removed from his duties at the church.

Waving gay pride flags and holding up signs, the protesters received support from those driving by on the busy Main Street with honking horns and waves from those who opened their windows even during a cold snap.

