Peaceful protests at St. Leo Church

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the St. Leo Catholic Church in Ridgway on Saturday and Sunday to protest on behalf of former faith formation teacher and Parish Council Member Council member Beau Grove, who was reportedly removed from his duties at the church.
Waving gay pride flags and holding up signs, the protesters received support from those driving by on the busy Main Street with honking horns and waves from those who opened their windows even during a cold snap.
Neary 50 people gathered for the Saturday evening Mass, while about 20 made it to the Sunday 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Masses to protest in opposition of an order that reportedly came from the office of Diocese of Erie Bishop Lawrence T. Persico.
Signs held up by the protesters included the phrase "WWJD?" (What Would Jesus Do?) and pointed out that Jesus had two dads. Other signs included "Being you is Beau-tiful" and "Love not Hate." While not all of the protesters came from St. Leo Parish, most were community members that came out to support Grove and his family.
Read more details about this weekend's protests and Bishop Persico's full speech to parishioners in Monday's Daily Press.