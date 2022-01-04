Penn Highlands Healthcare is kicking off 2022 with the purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy. The affiliation became effective January 1, 2022.
In its continuing efforts to provide patients and their families with the highest level of care, Penn Highlands is integrating St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy into their health system. This new addition adds four pharmacy locations in St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, and Weedville as well as five home medical locations with offices in St Marys, Kane, Clearfield, Brookville, and DuBois that serve 11 Central Pennsylvania counties. The company was established as a family-owned hometown drug store in 1899 and grew into a regional healthcare provider in community and specialty pharmacy as well as a full-service medical equipment provider.
“St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Pharmacy is rooted in the same values as our health system,” said Penn Highlands CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “The addition of these pharmacies provides for greater collaboration among the care providers as well as greater patient satisfaction and outcomes.”
About St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy
St. Marys Pharmacy was established in 1899 as a small hometown drug store. The family- owned company has grown to a regional health care provider in community, as well as a full service home medical equipment provider. SMP serves over 11 counties in western and central Pennsylvania and currently employs more than 100 people.
About Penn Highlands Healthcare
Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed on September 30, 2011, and is comprised of seven hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone that have served area communities for the past 100+ years. Its business continuum also includes two care agencies, Penn Highlands Community Nurses and Helpmates, Inc.; two long-term care facilities, Pinecrest Manor and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor; and a senior residential living facility, Elco Glen.
Through this partnership, Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with approximately 5,600+ workers in 150+ locations throughout 39 counties in Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices. Providing exceptional quality care to the region, it has 740 physicians and 374 advanced practice providers on staff. The facilities have a total of 1,200 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units that care for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients. Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.