DuBOIS - People in our region are out and about. Students are preparing to return to school. Families are enjoying outings with friends and taking late summer vacations or short trips before getting into autumn routines. If you are among those who are in more public places and social situations, are you still mindful of COVID-19?  People from coast to coast, including many in our region, have relaxed their COVID-19 precautions. However, for three consecutive weeks, Penn Highlands Healthcare is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

“There are several factors contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community,” said Trina Abla, DO, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Summer travel certainly is impacting the numbers, as well as the EG.5 variant which contains a mutation known to confer immune escape.” 

