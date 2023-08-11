Saint Marys, PA (15857)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.