Penn State Extension holding canning workshop

Marlene Johnson-Pierce, a master home food preservation instructor for Penn State Extension, will be leading a workshop on how to properly can wild game meat on October 4 at the Bible Training Center in Ridgway. 

 

 Photo by Jake Mercer 

RIDGWAY- Penn State Extension will be holding a canning workshop to teach people how to preserve wild game meat on October 4 at the Bible Training Center in Ridgway, located on 657 Evergreen Drive. 

This workshop, taking place from 6-8 p.m., will teach attendees on how to effectively handle and store wild game meat, and comesright in time for the upcoming hunting season. 

