Penn State Extension holding canning workshop

RIDGWAY- Penn State Extension will be holding a canning workshop to teach people how to preserve wild game meat on October 4 at the Bible Training Center in Ridgway, located on 657 Evergreen Drive.
This workshop, taking place from 6-8 p.m., will teach attendees on how to effectively handle and store wild game meat, and comesright in time for the upcoming hunting season.
Marlene Johnson-Pierce, a master home food preservation instructor from Penn State Extension, says there is a common misconception when it comes to canning meat. She went on to say that many people do a hot water bath when they are canning wild game meat, and this is not safe due to the water not being hot enough to kill botulism or other harmful bacteria that could be in the meat, which is a critical part of the process.