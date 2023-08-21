Penn State Extension pushing back against spotted lanternfly

ELK COUNTY- The spotted lanternfly (SLF), Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive planthopper native to China, first detected in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. The dangers this invader causes could devastate Pa. agriculture for decades to come. This is why the Penn State Extension Office is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of this threat.
SLF is currently found in 51 counties in Pennsylvania, all of which are under a state-imposed quarantine. Elk County is so far clear of the pest, but experts warn it's just a matter of time.
If you see black sooty mold or sticky areas on a plant or tree, it may be infested by SLF, but it could also be aphids, leafhoppers, planthoppers, or scale insects. Therefore, it is essential to identify the cause of the mold, as control measures may differ for pests other than SLF.
There is no way to prevent SLF from moving onto your property. Be aware that SLF is very mobile, and management actions must continuously keep them off your property.
When you travel in and out of the quarantine zone, check your car and outdoor equipment (grills, outdoor furniture, landscaping supplies, mowers, etc.). Check for SLF egg masses from late fall to early spring. Remember that egg masses may be underneath your car or in your wheel well. During all other times of the year, check for nymphs and adults, and keep your windows rolled up when you park. Don't store things or park under infested trees, and don't move firewood.