Penn State Extension pushing back against spotted lanternfly

Penn State Extension is launching a campaign against the spotted lanternfly.

 

ELK COUNTY- The spotted lanternfly (SLF), Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive planthopper native to China, first detected in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. The dangers this invader causes could devastate Pa. agriculture for decades to come. This is why the Penn State Extension Office is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of this threat. 

SLF is currently found in 51 counties in Pennsylvania, all of which are under a state-imposed quarantine. Elk County is so far clear of the pest, but experts warn it's just a matter of time.

