RIDGWAY– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk / McKean County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of August 7-11, 2023 weather permitting.Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.Maintenance work scheduled in Elk County includes:•Bridge repair – SR 1008 (West Creek-Rathburn)•Seal coat – SR 555 (Weedville to Dents Run), SR 2004 (Quehanna Highway)•Pipe trench restoration – SR 948 (Various areas)Motorists are encouraged to “Know before they go” by hecking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-772-0038.
