CLEARFIELD – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 55 mph on I-80 between exits 101/DuBois-Penfield and 123/Woodland-Shawville.

