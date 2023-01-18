PennDOT: The science of battling snow storms
PennDOT uses the latest technology and various materials to battle snow and ice each winter and plow operators are given extensive training on how to properly take on a snow storm.
 photo submitted

Before the next winter snow storm hits, PennDOT would like you know the science behind their winter services.

PennDOT District 2, which serves nine counties including Elk, is reminding regional motorists to be prepared for winter weather by becoming educated about the winter services the agency provides.

