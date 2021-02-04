featured
PennDOT to collect traffic data in Fox Twp.
- Amy Cherry
PennDOT is planning to collect traffic data on municipality owned roads within Elk County, including in Fox Township as reported by the Fox Twp. Supervisors during their Wednesday evening meeting.
Dave Mattiuz, supervisor chairman, said the township recently received a letter PennDOT informing them that the data will be collected from January until April.
