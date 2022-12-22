PennDOT logo

CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that winter weather and the potential for high winds, snow squalls and freezing conditions are in the forecast for areas covered by PennDOT District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties) through the holiday weekend.

Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter. Motorists need to be alert for sudden squalls that can quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.

Tags

Recommended for you