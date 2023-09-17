Pfaff’s Market presented with Organization of the Year award

Fall Fest Committee members Paula Weyant, shown far left, and Mary Kay Wendel, shown far right, present Pfaff’s Market old and new owners John and Linda Fox and Jonnie and Jim Kmetz, with the award. Also shown is Rory Kmetz.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Past and present owners of Pfaff’s Market in St. Marys were on hand to receive the Fall Fest’s Organization of the Year award on Friday evening.

The award was presented during the festival’s opening ceremony and recognized the 75th anniversary of the small family-owned grocery store situated on Atlantic Street. 

