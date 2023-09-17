Pfaff’s Market presented with Organization of the Year award

ST. MARYS - Past and present owners of Pfaff’s Market in St. Marys were on hand to receive the Fall Fest’s Organization of the Year award on Friday evening.
The award was presented during the festival’s opening ceremony and recognized the 75th anniversary of the small family-owned grocery store situated on Atlantic Street.
Recently the ownership of the store changed hands as former long-time owners John and Linda Fox passed down the reigns to their daughter Jonnie Kmetz and her husband Jim. John and Linda operated the store for the last 25 years, during which time the Kmetz’s helped in many capacities for the past 10 years.
The small neighborhood grocery store remains family-owned and locally operated since 1948 when it was opened by Bob Pfaff.
Often time, people have been associating Pfaff’s Market and their famous smoked sausage, smoked cheese, dill weed dip and beef-sticks as a St. Marys staple, joining a list of other such businesses including Straub Brewery for its beer and Veto’s for it hoagies. Another popular requested item at the store is their homemade beef on weck and fresh ground hamburger.