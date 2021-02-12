featured
PH Elk conducts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Amy Cherry
Over 700 members of the community received their COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday during a “super clinic” hosted by Penn Highlands Elk.
The clinic took place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. inside the St. Mary’s Church Parish Center on Church Street in St. Marys in order to enable social distancing.
Members of the Penn Highlands Elk vaccine team administered the Pfizer inoculations.
“It’s incredible,” said PH Elk president Brad Chapman. “The more people we can get vaccinated, the better it is for Elk County as we work to protect our community against the virus. Our special thanks to all the employees and volunteers who helped us provide this service, and to our community for relying on Penn Highlands Elk.”
As of Feb. 11, Penn Highlands Healthcare has administered over 20,200 doses, largely to recipients in Phase 1A including healthcare workers and seniors 75 years and older.
For the week of Feb. 15, PHH plans to continue to inoculate those age 75 and older and are also moving to those aged 65 to 74 years. Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in this group for scheduling.
Individuals 65 years and older may also call the Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Information Line at
814-503-4735 to be placed on a waiting list. PHH reports vaccine remains in limited supply.
