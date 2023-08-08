PHE MOB building

Penn Highlands Elk’s Medical Office Building houses numerous doctors offices, QCare and more. 

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

DuBOIS - A plethora of information regarding numerous aspects of Penn Highlands Elk (PHE) was reported during their recent annual meeting which took on a new format as in past years.

Previously the hospital’s annual meeting took place at the St. Marys facility however this year it was moved to DuBois as Penn Highlands Healthcare (PHH) has adopted a more regional approach to governance by creating regional boards of directors for the northwestern region, central region and southwestern region, in addition to its system parent board. Those boards are comprised of representatives from the communities within those respective regions, according to PHH. 

