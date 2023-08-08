DuBOIS - A plethora of information regarding numerous aspects of Penn Highlands Elk (PHE) was reported during their recent annual meeting which took on a new format as in past years.
Previously the hospital’s annual meeting took place at the St. Marys facility however this year it was moved to DuBois as Penn Highlands Healthcare (PHH) has adopted a more regional approach to governance by creating regional boards of directors for the northwestern region, central region and southwestern region, in addition to its system parent board. Those boards are comprised of representatives from the communities within those respective regions, according to PHH.
Among the current 17-member PHE board of directors are Edward Yahner, chairman, W. Jay Chamberlin, vice-chairman, Brian Wingard, treasurer, Cheryl Ruffner, secretary, Jeff Azzato, Josh Benton, Robert Edwards, Dr. Hazem El Kassas, Joyce Fairman, Dr. James Devlin, Daniel Hawkins, William Young, Eric Miller, John Piccolo, Frank Straub, Bradley Chapman, PHE president and Dr. Julia Wonderling.
As compared to last year’s PHE board of directors, eight local members and two doctors were replaced. Last year’s board officers included John Piccolo, chairman, Frank Straub, vice-chairman, Cheryl Ruffner, secretary, Jeff Azzato, treasurer. While Ruffner remains the board’s current secretary, the other officer positions have been replaced although Piccolo, Straub, and Azzato remain on the board along with Chapman and Dr. Wonderling. Dr. Steven Koch and Dr. Obley positions were also replaced.
During the fiscal year 2023 as of April, PHE recorded 10,965 emergency department visits, 2,234 hospital surgeries and 657 pain procedures. Physician clinic visits included 3,471 for family/internal medicine, 2,659 surgical visits and 1,374 other visits.