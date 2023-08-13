DuBOIS - During a recent Penn Highlands Elk annual report presented at an annual regional board meeting, staffing matters were among the topics discussed.
Similar to other health systems across the United States, at Penn Highlands some departments failed to return to pre-COVID-19 staffing numbers when the pandemic leveled off.
“Penn Highlands is not immune to staffing issues impacting health systems across the U.S., however, we have several programs in place to help address the issue,” stated Corinne Laboon, systems communications manager, in a media inquiry response.
Under talent acquisition the Penn Highlands Elk (PHE) filled 1,285 positions. There were 73 summer nurse interns. As part of an annual employee survey, 60% of PHE staff reported they feel they are treated with respect while nearly 54% of the staff reported they have considered leaving the facility.
Among the programs the health system has put in place to address staff shortages is by entering into partnerships with local colleges and trade schools to provide scholarships and training, offering generous sign-on bonuses and implemented the “Bring Them Home” program.