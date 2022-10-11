Penn Highlands Elk

Shown is the Penn Highlands Elk campus in St. Marys.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - Penn Highlands Elk continues to grow their medical staff by adding new primary care services and providers.

The Primary Care Clinic located inside the Medical Office Building on the PHE campus now employs Dr. Zoe Hawkins, DO and Bill Wittman, CRNP who provide comprehensive care from annual physicals, management of chronic conditions, health screenings and referrals for specialized care, to individuals and families in St. Marys and the surrounding areas.

