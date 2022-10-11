ST. MARYS - Penn Highlands Elk continues to grow their medical staff by adding new primary care services and providers.
The Primary Care Clinic located inside the Medical Office Building on the PHE campus now employs Dr. Zoe Hawkins, DO and Bill Wittman, CRNP who provide comprehensive care from annual physicals, management of chronic conditions, health screenings and referrals for specialized care, to individuals and families in St. Marys and the surrounding areas.
Common treatments and procedures include aches and pains, allergies, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, major illnesses, minor illnesses and rashes.
Brad Chapman, PHE president, stated during the hospital’s recent annual meeting that they plan to add another full-time CRNP to the clinic staff.
In Ridgway a new primary care physician, Dr. Muhammad K. Minhaj, M.D., was added to the Internal Medicine practice located on Metoxet Street. Dr. Minhaj is a highly experienced internal medicine specialist providing comprehensive care for patients age 18 and over. In caring for the whole person, Dr. Minhaj focuses on forming ongoing personal relationships with patients to provide them with the most comprehensive care possible.