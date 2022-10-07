Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman

Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman is shown presenting during the hospital’s annual meeting held this week.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Penn Highlands Elk recently conducted their annual meeting during which time PHE President Brad Chapman reviewed various items regarding new services and providers, financial activity, awards and recognitions and more. 

Chapman said PHE continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic with the community, patients, residents and employees. The hospital maintains strict hand washing protocols for employees along with encouraging social distancing. 

