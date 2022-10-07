ST. MARYS - Penn Highlands Elk recently conducted their annual meeting during which time PHE President Brad Chapman reviewed various items regarding new services and providers, financial activity, awards and recognitions and more.
Chapman said PHE continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic with the community, patients, residents and employees. The hospital maintains strict hand washing protocols for employees along with encouraging social distancing.
PHE will continue to maintain its current masking policy for all visitors, patients and staff. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) relaxed masking requirements in health care settings as of September 23, noting that under the new guidance, only health care facilities in high community transmission areas require providers, patients and visitors to mask up. At PHH facilities masking will remain in place until direction is received from multiple agencies including the Pa. Department of Health, OSHA and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services).