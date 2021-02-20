Penn Highlands Healthcare expects to receive additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Andrew Kurtz, PharmD, RPh, PHH System Director for Retail Pharmacy Services and Vaccination Lead, PHH has received an average of 1,500 doses/week. This limited supply has caused the health system to only schedule inoculations on a week-by-week basis, often giving a minimal amount of notice to patients.
However, in the past two weeks PHH has seen an increase in the amount of vaccines they are receiving. This allows them to host additional vaccination clinics throughout the region and the ability to schedule patients more than a week in advance.
“Penn Highlands will receive a consistent amount of vaccine and the state will guarantee that,” Kurtz said.