featured
PHH provides update on COVID-19 vaccine availability
- Amy Cherry
-
- Updated
- Comments
In the ongoing battle against COVID-19, Penn Highlands Healthcare reported they have administered 15,073 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, February 3. A majority of these vaccines have been provided largely to recipients in phase 1A, including healthcare workers and those 75 years and older.
For the week of February 8, 2021, PHH continues to vaccinate individuals aged 75 and over. Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in this group for scheduling.
Recently PHH established a COVID vaccine information line which is staffed by PH employees during regular business hours. Individuals 75 years and older may also call the information line at 814-503-4735. Vaccine remains at limited supply.
Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, stated that PHH will move on to the second highest risk group of 64 to 74 year olds and so on, as soon as the supply chain is eased up and there is more vaccine available.
Sheehan stated during their conversations with the DOH, Pennsylvania receives an allotment of 114,000 doses each week from the federal government. This is the same amount the state has been receiving since the vaccine was released.
“The greatest concern that we’re hearing in our community reflects what’s happening nationally, that we simply need more doses, need faster ways to deliver them, and to get shots in the arms as soon as possible,” Sheehan said.
According to Sheehan he believes receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will likely become an annual occurrence, similar to receiving the flu vaccine each year. Part of this reasoning is that viruses tend to mutate, which is common and should not be unexpected. It has been recently reported that a new variant of COVID-19 has been identified and dubbed as the South African variant.
“A vaccine not only is important to help people not get infected, but it also does tend to decrease the severity of the disease if you have been vaccinated and you get infected after that. The other positive thing is that the vaccines we’re primarily using, the Moderna and the Pfizer, are 95% effective,” Sheehan explained. “Even if it’s not as effective against this newer strain, it’s still going to be very effective. So nobody knows for sure yet, but that’s the current thinking.”
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Elk County reports six new cases of COVID-19
- PHH provides update on COVID-19 vaccine availability
- Dutch wrestlers fall to Rams
- Lady Dutch win on the road
- St. Boniface Christian Montessori Preschool off to successful start
- Elk County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
- Fox Twp. supervisors approve numerous bids
- PennDOT to collect traffic data in Fox Twp.
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys woman facing felony charges over stolen gift cards
- Frustration grows over remote learning
- SSMSE opts for remote learning from Feb. 1-16
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk and Cameron Counties
- Photo calendar highlights Elk County
- St. Marys in the running for small-town competition
- St. Marys Area gymnastics team opened season on Saturday
- Subdivisions approved by city council
- Elk County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
- COVID-19 testing on the way
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.