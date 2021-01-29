PHH logo

Officials from Penn Highlands Healthcare recently reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their facilities.

During a recent media teleconference, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, stated that as of Monday they were providing care for 39 COVID-positive patients which is a decrease from the previous 72 patients. 
“We’re seeing numbers trend in a positive direction, but keep in mind that this continues to change, and is certainly a week-by-week reevaluation,” Sheehan said.
While the PHH numbers follow a statewide trend of a decrease in new COVID-19 positive cases, Sheehan cautioned the public to remain vigilant and to continue practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands, and avoid large social gatherings. 

Tags

Recommended for you