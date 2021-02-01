Recently The Daily Press and The Ridgway Record published a 2021 Elk County Calendar featuring an array of photos captured by area residents.
Each year the number of photo submissions for the calendar significantly increases. The calendars are published as a special supplement to the newspapers. A limited amount of calendars remain available at The Daily Press office located at 245 Brusselles Street in St. Marys.
Jim McClelland’s photo graced the cover featuring a bald eagle perched in a snowy tree. A photo of a small group of river otters which he captured was featured for the month of February.
Donna Inzana, 57, of Brockway, had two of her photos chosen for the calendar for the months of January and April. She snapped both using an iPhone 6.
Inzana took the January photo of the “Empire Tunnel” in March 2020 near Portland Mills, a location which she has hiked out to many times.
“I had hoped to catch the train coming out of the tunnel, but it was off schedule that day. There is a lot of history in that area, including the remains of an old stone crusher and quarry on the other side of Little Toby,” Inzana said.
The Ridgway Train Station was the subject of Inzana’s May calendar photo, which she took in May 2020.
“I have photographed and filmed that same train many times, in DuBois, Falls Creek, Brockway, Ridgway and Johnsonburg. I waited for it that day to catch it passing the station,” she said.
Inzana began taking photos at around age 12. She classifies herself as a hobby photographer and keeps a Facebook page and Instagram account, named “Photos From Where I Am”, to showcase her photos.