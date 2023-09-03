Pino’s dedication to delivery

Gustavo “Gus” Pino has been dutifully delivering the Daily Press for over a year. Monday is National Newspaper Carrier Day. 

 

 Photo by Beth Koop

ST. MARYS - In observation of National Newspaper Carrier Day on Monday, the Daily Press is featuring one of our carriers, Gustavo Pino, also known as Gus.

Pino has been a newspaper carrier for the Daily Press for a year and a half and delivers to about 44 homes in St. Marys. 

