Pino’s dedication to delivery

ST. MARYS - In observation of National Newspaper Carrier Day on Monday, the Daily Press is featuring one of our carriers, Gustavo Pino, also known as Gus.
Pino has been a newspaper carrier for the Daily Press for a year and a half and delivers to about 44 homes in St. Marys.
According to the Daily Press circulation staff, Pino has his delivery addresses memorized and would be able to deliver without a list of addresses.
“I can tell you everyone on my route,” he said.
He’s also always early to arrive outside the Daily Press offices ready to start delivering as soon as he receives his newspapers. And if he is missing a newspaper, he will return to offices to retrieve that missing newspaper and make sure the delivery is made.
If you see Pino along his route, please thank him for all his hard work delivering the news six days a week for National Newspaper Carrier Day.