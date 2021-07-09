FOX TOWNSHIP The Fox Township Supervisors covered an array of items during their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.
Among them was the awarding of a bid for materials needs for the Toby Water interconnect water line project which includes 7,200 ft. of four inch, C-900 pipe, seven valves with boxes and other materials. The bid was awarded to the lowest bidder, Catalone Pipe and Supply for $37,573. The only other bidder was Keystone Diversified for $49,936. Supervisors and Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said he checked on the material and that pipe is available. He noted the bid came in lower than expected by the township as the price of pipe is starting to come back down to previous prices.
The Elk County Riders were granted permission by the supervisors on their request for a letter of support to temporarily close various portions and crossings of state roads for an ATV/sideby-side ride on October 9.
The name of the fall event is Colors of Elk County.