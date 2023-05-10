ST. MARYS - Dedication, respect, generosity and passion were just a few words members of the St. Mays Area High School Lady Dutch basketball program used to describe their head coach Michael Franciscus after hearing the news his contract may not be renewed for next season.
Several members of the girls varsity, junior varsity and junior high teams, many of whom were joined by their parents, were in attendance during Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting. A handful of girls took the time to prepare and deliver comments to the school board about why their head coach’s contract should be renewed.