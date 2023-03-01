ST. MARYS - Strides to advance the replacement of Playland at Memorial Park are continuing as St. Marys City Council unanimously approved applications for two potential grant funding opportunities for the project.
The first grant through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) requires a 50% match. Currently the St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department has secured $100,000 for the project through private donations.
Danielle Schneider, parks and recreation director, stated the cost to tear down the currents structure will be $20,000. The replacement cost for a new playground is estimated between $510,000 to $600,000. The lower cost is with a mulch ground covering while the higher cost is for a rubber ground surface, similar to one installed at the Fox Township Community Park playground.
The goal of the project is to completely renovate the playground and make it ADA accessible, making it the first playground in the city which is ADA accessible.
Playland was completed in 1990 and due to its age has many detioriating parts and pieces. While each year a different section is sealed coated, there are several areas of concern.
“We can’t not have a playground especially in such a well loved area. Playland is definitely loved,” Schneider said.
She emphasized that the original structure and layout of Playland will be difficult to replicate and a new playground will likely not look anything like the current structure and will consist of more separate sections, one geared toward youth age 2-5 years old and the second section for youngsters age 5-12.