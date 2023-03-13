Pociask selected to All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Photo submitted
St. Marys Area High School’s Abigail Pociask has been selected to the PMEA All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble to take place on April 19-22 at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos. She is one of only 24 students accepted into this selective ensemble which will be under the direction Charlie Masters, jazz director at Hatboro-Horsham schools. Abby submitted an audition video in January and received a high judges score and notice of selection in February. She is only the second SMAHS student to participate in the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.