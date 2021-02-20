A St. Marys woman continues to reach out to disadvantaged teens by offering free prom gowns through a collection drive.
Laura Kuntz, a retired kindergarten teacher, has been participating in various community outreach projects in poverty-stricken Beattyville, Kentucky for about 15 years. Among them is a prom gown collection.
Kuntz accepts donations of prom gowns, accessories, shoes, jewelry, purses and clutches as well as any other formal dresses and men's formalwear. Donations are welcome any time of year and may be dropped off at her home at 586 Church St. in St. Marys. Anyone with questions may contact Kuntz at 814-781-3613.