ST. MARYS - High school proms are a tradition for youth across America, however those residing in impoverished areas often never have the opportunity to attend such events.
Thanks to the efforts of Laura Kuntz of St. Marys underprivileged teens in poverty-stricken Beattyville, Kentucky can now look forward to their high school prom.
For over 10 years, Kuntz has been conducting a prom and wedding gown collection. She also accepts accessories including shoes, jewelry, purses, and clutches as well as any other formal dresses. Any donations of men's formalwear are also welcome.
She then hand delivers the items to Beattyville in mid-March.
Kuntz noted that she continues accepting donations throughout the year. and will deliver any additional dresses and gowns during her trips to Beattyville in May, July and October.
Wedding dress donations will be distributed at the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Beattyville.
"The St. Marys area has been amazingly supportive and extremely generous in helping those families suffering with poverty in this small Kentucky community," Kuntz said.
All donations may be dropped at Kuntz's home at 586 Church St. in St. Marys. Anyone with questions may contact Kuntz on her cell phone at 814-594-5640.
Since 1995 Kuntz has traveled to Beattyville where she participates in a variety of volunteer work, mostly entailing home repair projects.
Eventually Kuntz founded the Christmas In Kentucky program. For over 15 years, she worked closely with community organizers in the town to delivers toys and other wish list items to families during the holiday season.
She explained that program is no longer in existence in St. Marys as the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Beattyville has created their own Christmas gift distribution for the community.
Kuntz's volunteer efforts to the community fall in line with those of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn who helped build Habitat for Humanity homes in Beattyville in the late 1980s.