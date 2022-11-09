Pronto Cafe by Brandy Camp Creamery
Photo submitted by Amy Cherry

Pronto Cafe by Brandy Camp Creamery celebrated their grand opening on Thursday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. Owners Meredith Bon and Ray Knight were joined by family members, friends Chamber board members and St. Marys Economic Development Committee representatives. The cafe opened their new location on Erie Avenue on July 6. They were previously located in a tiny house on Center Street. The cafe serves 16 flavors daily of Brandy Camp Creamery premium homemade ice cream made on site along with various soups, sandwiches, salads, coffee, cappachino, latte and espresso.

Tags

